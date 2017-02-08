Grasse River Players Plan Murder Mystery Dinner Theater For Feb. 17, 18
The Grasse River Players Community Theatre invites the public to attend an original murder mystery dinner theater production titled “The Starlite Lounge and Murder Mystery” on Feb. 17 and 18 at The Club, Court St., Canton. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. as the mystery begins.
