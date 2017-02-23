Frederick Douglass Now and Rodney Kin...

Frederick Douglass Now and Rodney King Return to Bootleg Theater

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning actor, writer and director Roger Guenveur Smith announced today that he will be performing two of his critically acclaimed and award-winning one-man shows FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW and RODNEY KING in March at Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bootleg Theater will kick off the international tour for Smith's revival of FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW, a performance that brings to life the work of pioneering abolitionist, feminist, and statesman Frederick Douglass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 12 hr ERIC 55
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 20 hr one born every mi... 16
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... Feb 20 Faith 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Feb 20 old timer 1,657
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Feb 20 David 8
News Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington... Feb 19 Little Blue Alien 3
News Gannon archivist in local films Feb 19 Mongo 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC