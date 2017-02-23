Frederick Douglass Now and Rodney King Return to Bootleg Theater
Award-winning actor, writer and director Roger Guenveur Smith announced today that he will be performing two of his critically acclaimed and award-winning one-man shows FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW and RODNEY KING in March at Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bootleg Theater will kick off the international tour for Smith's revival of FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW, a performance that brings to life the work of pioneering abolitionist, feminist, and statesman Frederick Douglass.
