Freaky Friday' Theater Review: Stage Musical Adaptation...

Mary Rodgers' best-selling 1972 children's book "Freaky Friday" spawned two Disney movies, the most recent a 2003 hit starring Jamie Lee Curtis and a pre-meltdown Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter who mysteriously swap bodies to learn hard-earned life lessons. Now the story has become the latest Disney stage musical, opening Friday at the La Jolla Playhouse following a premiere last fall at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theatre.
