Foxwoods is throwing a 25th anniversary party on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the public is invited.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is marking its 25th anniversary and to commence the yearlong celebration the casino is inviting the public to a day filled with entertainment, a giant cake cutting and prizes. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., in Foxwoods' retail concourse, there will be a ceremony that includes performances from the Little Fox Dance Troop and Flag Song performers, speeches from Foxwoods' CEO Felix Rappaport and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler and a giant cake cutting.

