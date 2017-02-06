Foxwoods is throwing a 25th anniversa...

Foxwoods is throwing a 25th anniversary party on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the public is invited.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Foxwoods Resort Casino is marking its 25th anniversary and to commence the yearlong celebration the casino is inviting the public to a day filled with entertainment, a giant cake cutting and prizes. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., in Foxwoods' retail concourse, there will be a ceremony that includes performances from the Little Fox Dance Troop and Flag Song performers, speeches from Foxwoods' CEO Felix Rappaport and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler and a giant cake cutting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Sun Quiet Phart 5
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Sat ERIC 37
News Local African American Theater Reacts to Record... Jan 30 white liberals ma... 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jan 25 Truthfully 1,655
News Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial... Jan 25 just saying 2
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can Jan 23 me Sammy 4
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,629,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC