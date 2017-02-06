Foxwoods is throwing a 25th anniversary party on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and the public is invited.
Foxwoods Resort Casino is marking its 25th anniversary and to commence the yearlong celebration the casino is inviting the public to a day filled with entertainment, a giant cake cutting and prizes. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., in Foxwoods' retail concourse, there will be a ceremony that includes performances from the Little Fox Dance Troop and Flag Song performers, speeches from Foxwoods' CEO Felix Rappaport and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler and a giant cake cutting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Sat
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC