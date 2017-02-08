Florida Theatrical Association Announces Charlie Cinnamon Theater Scholarship
Florida Theatrical Association has announced the Charlie Cinnamon Theater Scholarship in honor of longtime FTA board member Charlie Cinnamon, who passed away in November of last year. The scholarship will be available to Central and South Florida high school students for continuing theater education throughout the summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|20 hr
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC