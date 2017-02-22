Family drama, racial tension, a lot o...

Family drama, racial tension, a lot of sex fill Charleston's spring theater offerings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Spring is in the air and new plays are hitting local theaters. While we think all local theater is good theater, we culled a few plays in particular to give you a closer look at what to expect around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 8 min ERIC 54
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 1 hr Chris 15
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... Mon Faith 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Mon old timer 1,657
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Feb 20 David 8
News Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington... Feb 19 Little Blue Alien 3
News Gannon archivist in local films Feb 19 Mongo 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC