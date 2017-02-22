Ethan Lipton's New Musical the Outer ...

Ethan Lipton's New Musical the Outer Space Blasts Off Tonight at The Public Theater

The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere musical The Outer Space tonight, February 23, in Joe's Pub at The Public. With book and lyrics by Ethan Lipton and directed by Leigh Silverman , the show has been extended one week through Sunday, April 9, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 8. This season, Ethan Lipton returns to The Public with a new adventure in bittersweet and hilariously off-kilter storytelling.

