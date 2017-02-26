Downhome Musical Pump Boys and Dinettes Comes to City Theater

Pump Boys And Dinettes a down-home musical full of country fun opens at City Theater in Biddeford March 10th. Welcome to the Double Cupp Diner, way down on Highway 57 between Frog Level and Smyrna, where the pie is fresh, and the waitresses are like the coffee - hot! The boys from the gas station next door play a high-octane blend of country and bluegrass packed with entertaining toe-tappers about life, love, and good times.

