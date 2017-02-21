DogStar Joins City's Constellation of Theater Companies
DogStar Theater Company is the newest theater company in Santa Barbara. Joining the ranks of Ensemble Theater Company, DramaDogs, Out of the Box and others, DogStar is the first new theater company in Santa Barbara in eight years.
