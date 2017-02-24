Directors named for Grease and Hairspray -
This summer, The Aracoma Story Inc. is gearing up to take audiences back to the 1950s and 60s with big stage productions of the crowd favorites "Hairspray" and "Grease".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Underground Cinema
|Jan 22
|Bored Too
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC