DCPA, rest of Denver's theater community grapple with a lack of diversity
The large sculpture called "Dancers" is seen outside of the Denver Center for Performing Arts in Denver on June 1, 2015. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is worried enough about the problem - one faced by arts organizations across the country - that it has hired inclusivity specialist ArtEquity to help tackle a lack of diversity in both its ranks and patrons.
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|1 hr
|Ernest Teen
|9
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Tue
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
