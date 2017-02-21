David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the F...

David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire Extends at The Public Theater

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Public Theater announced today a two-week extension for the world premiere musical Joan of Arc: Into the Fire . With book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, directed by Alex Timbers, and choreography by Steven Hoggett, previews began on Tuesday, February 14 and was originally extended through Sunday, April 16. It will now run an additional two weeks through Sunday, April 30, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 15. The complete cast features Terence Archie ; James Brown III ; Jonathan Burke ; Rodrick Covington ; Sean Allan Krill ; Jo Lampert ; Mike McGowan ; Dimitri Joseph Mose ; Mary Kate Morrissey ; Adam Perry ; John Schiappa ; Kyle Selig ; Michael James Shaw ; and Mare Winningham .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 6 hr On edge of seat 12
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Tue ERIC 53
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... Mon Faith 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Mon old timer 1,657
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Mon David 8
News Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington... Sun Little Blue Alien 3
News Gannon archivist in local films Feb 19 Mongo 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC