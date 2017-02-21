David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire Extends at The Public Theater
The Public Theater announced today a two-week extension for the world premiere musical Joan of Arc: Into the Fire . With book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, directed by Alex Timbers, and choreography by Steven Hoggett, previews began on Tuesday, February 14 and was originally extended through Sunday, April 16. It will now run an additional two weeks through Sunday, April 30, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 15. The complete cast features Terence Archie ; James Brown III ; Jonathan Burke ; Rodrick Covington ; Sean Allan Krill ; Jo Lampert ; Mike McGowan ; Dimitri Joseph Mose ; Mary Kate Morrissey ; Adam Perry ; John Schiappa ; Kyle Selig ; Michael James Shaw ; and Mare Winningham .
