David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire Begins Tonight at The Public Theater
Directed by Alex Timbers , with choreography by Steven Hoggett , the show begins previews tonight, February 14, and has been extended two weeks through Sunday, April 16, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 15. Once upon a time, there was a girl who talked to God. She built a nation, and they burned her for it.
