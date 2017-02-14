"Dark Night" movie - inspired by Aurora theater...
"Dark Night," an art-house movie based loosely on the Aurora theater shooting , will debut this month in Colorado with plenty of acclaim but no consensus on the most important questions it raises about the attack that left 12 dead and more than 70 injured at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises." As the first major fictional work to address the nearly 5-year-old tragedy, "Dark Night" drew praise at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for its intimate, nuanced character studies.
