Cyt North Idaho Brings School House Rock Live to the S.a. Kroc Theater
Seventy five local school children ages 8-18 are busy in rehearsals for School House Rock Live!, a show performing in schools, theaters and auditoriums throughout the country! Based on a pop culture phenomenon from the 1970s, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes! The show stays true to the original material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota's connection to Sundance Film Festiva...
|14 hr
|alice coyote pare...
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|19 hr
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Wildflower
|1,656
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Fri
|ERIC
|50
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|Feb 16
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Feb 14
|Good
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC