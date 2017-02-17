Crowds flock to Saudi Arabia's first ...

Crowds flock to Saudi Arabia's first Comic Con

11 hrs ago

Dressed all in black with her face exposed, Fatima Mohammed Hussein has come to Saudi Arabia's first Comic Con event dressed as Bat Girl. "The minute I stepped in, I couldn't believe this is happening here," she told CNN.

Chicago, IL

