Chris Thile to return for 2nd season hosting 'Prairie Home'
Mandolinist Chris Thile says he is returning for a second season as host of "A Prairie Home Companion." Thile made his announcement during Saturday night's show at the Fitzgerald Theater in downtown St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|2 hr
|Tom Tom
|5
|Minnesota's connection to Sundance Film Festiva...
|18 hr
|alice coyote pare...
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|23 hr
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Wildflower
|1,656
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Fri
|ERIC
|50
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|Feb 16
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC