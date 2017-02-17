China goes Hollywood
Big Hollywood hits commonly reap half or more of their box office overseas, as "Finding Dory" and "Rogue One" have done. Zhang Yimou's "The Great Wall," which opened Friday, will test whether that trick works both ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|5 min
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|old timer
|1,657
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|3 hr
|Robello
|8
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|51
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|9 hr
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Sun
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Sun
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC