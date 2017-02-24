Cher is set to dazzle again in Bob Ma...

Cher is set to dazzle again in Bob Mackie gowns, costumes at Park Theater

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Fans of award-winning singer and actress Cher aren't going to be disappointed at the glitz and glamour that she'll serve up in her new Las Vegas residency starting Wednesday night at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo.Cher will dazzle in 12 extravagant costumes for her new show "Classic Cher." Legendary designer Bob Mackie will fly in Monday for final tweaks ahead of the midweek premiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) 14 hr Quiet Phart 5
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Sat ERIC 37
News Local African American Theater Reacts to Record... Jan 30 white liberals ma... 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jan 25 Truthfully 1,655
News Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial... Jan 25 just saying 2
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can Jan 23 me Sammy 4
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC