Cher is set to dazzle again in Bob Mackie gowns, costumes at Park Theater

Fans of award-winning singer and actress Cher aren't going to be disappointed at the glitz and glamour that she'll serve up in her new Las Vegas residency starting Wednesday night at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo.Cher will dazzle in 12 extravagant costumes for her new show "Classic Cher." Legendary designer Bob Mackie will fly in Monday for final tweaks ahead of the midweek premiere.

