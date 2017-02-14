Caavo hopes to be the one box to rule...

Caavo hopes to be the one box to rule your home theater

If you're a home theater geek, chances are your days are spent juggling several different remotes and TV inputs. Caavo , a startup from the folks behind the original Sling box, hopes to make your life a bit easier with its set-top box, which can control up to eight different devices at once.

