C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Night Strangler

So return with us to the pre-Twitter, pre-cellphone 1970s. In the real world, America doesn't know it yet, but two, dogged reporters and their pit bull editor, are about to break a story which will result in the President of the United States dragging the country through it's gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War, while in the TeeVee world, the now-unemployed Carl Kolchak has just been pity-hired by his former editor and put back on the weirdest beat in the news business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.