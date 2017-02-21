C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater:...

C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Legend Of Lizzie Borden

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

Well to be honest, that percentage is probably a little higher for the hundreds of made-for-television movies that studios were cranking out during the genre's heyday. However amid all the crud, there were gems, and tonight's C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater selection is one of the good ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... 15 hr Alan 5
News Coming up (Sep '12) 20 hr justice 2
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... 22 hr LIMP WRISTS 2
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... Fri PickedPhartz 1
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... Fri Power Pharting 1
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Thu ERIC 55
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... Feb 23 one born every mi... 16
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC