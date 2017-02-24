C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: Howl
Maybe next week I'll try to elevate the nation's aesthetic sensibilities, but this week I give a tip of the hat to a direct-to-video flick that revels in being exactly what it is: a good, old-fashion, B-movie horror film. It's low budget but not cheap and the few, sets are put to effective, claustrophobic use, director Paul Hyett, who came out of the creature-effects world, so the werewolves are none too shabby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Sat
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC