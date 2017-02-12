Beyonce, David Bowie, Justin Timberlake win early Grammys
Beyonce, Bowie, Timberlake win early Grammys Other winners are Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, Kirk Franklin, 'The Color Purple' for best musical theater album Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2l4UVJh Los Angeles - Beyonce is now a 21-time Grammy winner, picking up an award for best music video, while the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out Prince. Beyonce won for the hit "Formation," but lost best music film to the Ron Howard-directed "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|10 hr
|ERIC
|43
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|15 hr
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC