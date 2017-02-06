Bette Midler, Glenn Close lead Broadway's spring offerings
" Two Broadway titans in Bette Midler and Glenn Close return to the Great White Way this spring. Here's a look at some of the highlights: Bette Midler will star in a revival of "Hello, Dolly!" offering theater-goers a chance to hear her sing "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," ''Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie."
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Sat
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
