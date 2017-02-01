Bay Street Theater Partners with Hamptons International Film Festival ...
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announce that films will return to Bay Street this winter and spring, with support from Hamptons International Film Festival and others. Sag Harbor, NY - January 31, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that films will return to Bay Street this winter and spring, with support from Hamptons International Film Festival and others.
