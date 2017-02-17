Backstreet Boys on Vegas residency: "...

Backstreet Boys on Vegas residency: "People are going to lose their minds"

The Backstreet Boys will kick off their Las Vegas residency at the AXIS theater in Planet Hollywood on March 1, and the boy band says that after scaling things back, they're ready to be "Larger than Life" once again. "We've had to downsize the [concert] production over the years, but when you're doing Vegas, you've got to go b***s to the wall," AJ McLean tells Entertainment Weekly.

