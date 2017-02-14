Aquila Theatre to bring 'Murder on the Nile' to the Manship and Southeastern's Columbia theaters
The Aquila Theatre Company is bringing its production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Nile" to the Baton Rouge area for two performances. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Southeastern Louisiana University's Columbia Theatre, 220 E. Thomas St. in Hammond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|21 hr
|ERIC
|44
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Sun
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Feb 10
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC