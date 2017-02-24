Another N.J. theater is now offering 'sensory-friendly' shows for special needs audiences
In "The Rainbow Fish," a brightly-colored sea creature finds friends when he learns to share. The Mayo Performing Arts Center will host its first "sensory-friendly" performance Feb. 8 -- the popular children's show "The Rainbow Fish" -- as it moves forward with plans to become more welcoming to those with autism and special needs.
