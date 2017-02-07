Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Sara Bareilles highlight Pantagesa new season

Musical theater hits by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Latin music power couple Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will be coming to the Hollywood Pantages during the theater's 2017-18 season, it was announced this morning. Webber's “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera,” the biggest Broadway hit of all time, lands at the historic venue on April 3, 2018, for a run that extends over three weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.