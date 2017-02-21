An a Amazing Storya gets an amazing telling at the Wallis
Ncuti Gatwa, left, and Nandi Bhebhe in “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips” When: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, through March 5. Like a cat that doesn't want to be caught, theater that satisfies adults and children can be elusive. But Britain's Kneehigh theater company caught an adorable cat firmly by the scruff with the company's “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips,” at the Wallis in Beverly Hills through March 5. And what a gorgeous, joyous, meaningful piece of theater Kneehigh has devised, using creative storytelling, lively song and dance, and thoroughly endearing puppetry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|4 hr
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|10 hr
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|23 hr
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Thu
|one born every mi...
|16
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Feb 20
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Feb 20
|old timer
|1,657
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 20
|David
|8
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC