An a Amazing Storya gets an amazing telling at the Wallis

10 hrs ago

Ncuti Gatwa, left, and Nandi Bhebhe in “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips” When: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, through March 5. Like a cat that doesn't want to be caught, theater that satisfies adults and children can be elusive. But Britain's Kneehigh theater company caught an adorable cat firmly by the scruff with the company's “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips,” at the Wallis in Beverly Hills through March 5. And what a gorgeous, joyous, meaningful piece of theater Kneehigh has devised, using creative storytelling, lively song and dance, and thoroughly endearing puppetry.

