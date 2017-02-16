American Repertory Theater of WNY Kicks Off the Second Half of 2016-17 Season

American Repertory Theater of WNY is kicking off the second-half of the 2016-17 with two events that are sure to get a great season rolling again. First up on February 26th is the company's annual Mardi Gras fun-raiser to be held at the 330 Amherst Street performance space from 4 pm to 10 pm.

