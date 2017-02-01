A New Community-Supported Arts Center and Theater Is the Tremor...

OPENING PARTY Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.10 p.m., free Center for the Arts, Pittsboro www.pittsboroyouththeater.com magine you're producing a play and, not long before opening night, you learn the performance space is unavailable. What if, instead of finding a surrogate venue, you decided to create a permanent arts center and theater? That's how Pittsboro's new Center for the Arts and its Sweet Bee Theater came to be.

