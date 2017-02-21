a Long Daya s Journey Into Nighta gets a worthy outing at LAa s Geffen Playhouse
Tickets: $32-$90. Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office: $35 general, $10 student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|4 hr
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|10 hr
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|23 hr
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Thu
|one born every mi...
|16
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Feb 20
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Feb 20
|old timer
|1,657
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 20
|David
|8
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC