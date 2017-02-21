a Finding Neverlanda offers a love letter to theater, creativity
When: Until March 12. 1 and 6:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. While watching the movie “Finding Neverland” with her young daughters, Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus knew it belonged on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|2 hr
|Sanders
|6
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Sat
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Feb 23
|one born every mi...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC