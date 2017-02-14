59E59 Theaters Announces the 2017 Brits Off Broadway Lineup

Now in its 13th Season, Brits Off Broadway kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 and runs through Sunday, July 2. Single ticket prices range from $25 - $70 . Tickets to Brits Off Broadway go on sale to the general public on February 21, with an exclusive pre-sale for 59E59 Members beginning on February 14. Tickets are available by calling Ticket Central at 212-279-4200 or online at www.59e59.org .

