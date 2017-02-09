$40k matching grant awarded to Dorset...

$40k matching grant awarded to Dorset theater

16 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Dorset Theatre Festival is starting its 40th season with a $40,000 matching grant initiative in honor of the special year. A local, anonymous donor pledged to match new contributors' gifts to encourage community investment.

