16:35 Babur theater from Osh to stage...

16:35 Babur theater from Osh to stage plays in Andijan, Namangan and Ferghana regions

14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Artists of the Osh State Academic Uzbek Music and Drama Theater named after Babur has arrived in Uzbekistan first after 12 years, reports Gazeta.uz. The delegation of Kyrgyzstan on February 10 was met at the border crossing point in Naryn district in Namangan region , reported the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Uzbekistan.

