Watch John Malkovich recall 'the worst production of a play in the history of Chicago theater'
It wasn't good to be John Malkovich in 1981, when he directed a Steppenwolf Theatre production that had a disastrous opening night. On Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Malkovich recalled Steppenwolf's production of Christopher Hampton's play "Savages," set in the South American jungle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|34
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Underground Cinema
|Jan 22
|Bored Too
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC