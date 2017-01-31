'Superior Donuts' stars Judd Hirsch a...

'Superior Donuts' stars Judd Hirsch as owner of a kneady Chicago shop

On his new sitcom, "Superior Donuts," Judd Hirsch plays the owner of a Chicago doughnut shop who, after a half-century in business, warily hires a young go-getter bent on freshening the bill of fare. "I'm going to help you bring this place into the 20th century," says Franco, the eager new assistant played by co-star Jermaine Fowler.

Chicago, IL

