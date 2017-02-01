Ochre House Theater Director Shot Outside Deep Ellum Bar
Several news outlets are identifying a man wounded in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of Cold Beer Company as Matthew Posey, artistic director of the Ochre House Theater in nearby Expo Park. Witnesses said a man shot Posey as he was getting into his pickup near the back of the parking lot.
