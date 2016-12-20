What to see? Your complete 2016 holiday moviea

What to see? Your complete 2016 holiday movie guide The options are mind-boggling, and we're here to help. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2icjbs0 It's the most wonderful time of the year - the holidays at the movies! Hollywood has thrown a lot of options at moviegoers this year , and we're here to help you figure out what's right for you, depending on your mood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.