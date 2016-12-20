'Vietgone' a mashup of genres and theatrical styles, to varying success
Amy Kim Waschke, left, and Jeena Yi play a mother and daughter with a love-hate relationship in 'Vietgone,' playing through Jan. 1 at the Leo K. Theatre. Photo by Navid Baraty A co-production between Seattle Repertory Theatre and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Nguyen's play, "Vietgone" includes all of the above in a theatrical mash-up of styles and genres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen Anne & Magnolia News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Dec 19
|Steve Gratman
|1
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC