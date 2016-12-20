Trans-Siberian Orchestra revives a Gh...

Trans-Siberian Orchestra revives a Ghosts of Christmas Evea tradition in Ontario

Wednesday Dec 21

Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its own flair coupled with technology for its upcoming “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'' to Ontario. Trans-Siberian Orchestra rolls into Ontario for two shows, bringing with it the revival of the treasured tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” along with its renowned audio visual magic.

