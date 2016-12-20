THEATER: 'Don't Hug Me' directors cho...

THEATER: 'Don't Hug Me' directors choose staff members

Tuesday Dec 20

Cast members have been chosen for Indian Valley Theatre's production of "Don't Hug Me," directed by Matthew Johnson and Sharon Pagoria. "Don't Hug Me" is a Minnesota-based musical comedy about a fast-talking salesman who promises to bring romance into the lives of small-town residents through the "magic" of karaoke.

