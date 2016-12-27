Stop Phony Attacks on Sanctuary CitiesBy Ruben Navarrette Jr.
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Beast story from 10 hrs ago, titled Stop Phony Attacks on Sanctuary CitiesBy Ruben Navarrette Jr.. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:
Loads of demagoguery from the right blames San Francisco's sanctuary policy for her tragic death. Sorry.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
|
Since: Aug 11
10,601
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
all sanctuary cities have the blood of citizens killed by illegals on their hands. support for these folks is a crime just waiting for a real president and a/g to enforce the laws that can charge and lock up the leaders of these places for federal felonies.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|11 hr
|South Bronx 138
|1,654
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|17 hr
|Steve Gratman
|3
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC