Stephanie Schneiderman set to play at Lake Theater

Thursday Dec 22

Stephanie Schneiderman will bring her entertaining blend of folk, soul and Americana at the Lake Theater and Cafe Dec. 26 as part of the Music Mondays series. Schneiderman, who will perform on piano and guitar, will present stripped-down renditions of songs from her two albums and songs from her band Dirty Martini .

