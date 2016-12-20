'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' remains a force at the box office

The holiday spirit is strong with "Rogue One," as the "Star Wars" spinoff continued its stranglehold on the box office for the second consecutive weekend. "Rogue One" took in around $14 million Saturday, placing it on a trajectory to potentially rake in $105 million during the four-day holiday weekend to bring its likely domestic total to well over $300 million since its Dec. 15 release.

