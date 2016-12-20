Old theater helping revitalize north Alabama city
Sitting in the middle of the newly renovated theater lobby, Anne Scarbrough gazed through the wall of windows out to downtown Decatur. Eleven months ago, the Princess Theatre's board of directors tasked Scarbrough - the first new executive director in 28 years - with revitalizing the historic performing arts center and, indirectly, a downtown area in transition.
