New York Theatre Festival to Present Our Dead Friend's Porn at the Hudson Guild Theatre

Our Dead Friend's Porn is a new play about the awkwardness and old bruises of a friendship hurtling towards adulthood that opens in the New York Theatre Festival at the Hudson Guild Theatre January 2nd. In the cornfields of suburban Pennsylvania, a once inseparable trio breaks into the childhood bedroom of their dead friend to dispose of the massive porn collection he left behind.

