New York Theatre Festival to Present Our Dead Friend's Porn at the Hudson Guild Theatre
Our Dead Friend's Porn is a new play about the awkwardness and old bruises of a friendship hurtling towards adulthood that opens in the New York Theatre Festival at the Hudson Guild Theatre January 2nd. In the cornfields of suburban Pennsylvania, a once inseparable trio breaks into the childhood bedroom of their dead friend to dispose of the massive porn collection he left behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|6 hr
|Steve Gratman
|3
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Troylsmith21
|1,652
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|MCC Theater Seeking Transgender Artists for 201...
|Dec 21
|Truth
|1
|Hotel tax income up -
|Dec 21
|The Shadow Knows
|6
|Our Opinion: Good news rings true throughout re...
|Dec 14
|Home Burglaries
|6
|'The Nutcracker Fantasy' comes to Park Theater
|Dec 11
|nutzaplente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC